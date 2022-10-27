MUSKEGON — Following the theme of the North Muskegon Norsemen, The Valkyrie is one of the small town’s newest restaurants. The Valkyrie has revolved their cuisine around titling dishes after Scandinavian traditional food. Located at 1900 Ruddiman Dr., guests dining in can eat in the restaurant’s cozy, open atmosphere under golden lights, or in the warmer months eat in the restaurant’s covered outdoor seating area with a floral mural painted by local artist Jimmy Cobb.
Tresha Kidder, owner of the establishment, opened the restaurant after closing down her cafe called the Four Corners Cafe at the same location. The cafe closed during COVID-19 lockdowns, and renovations of the new restaurant took place over the following nine months. The Valkyrie officially opened Aug. 8, 2021, with a sharp menu consisting of elaborate Scandinavian dishes. Kidder, along with new general manager Greg Chase, have new ideas for the restaurant to create a new menu that will contain more ingredients and better quality toward their already impressive menu.
While the new menu has not been released, it was said by Kidder and Chase that they look forward to changes being made within the next few weeks with separate lunch and dinner menus. The Valkyrie currently offers both lunch and dinner options, along with an entire drink menu titled to suit the restaurant’s Nordic theme. Customers can order craft cocktails called “Odin’s Painkiller” or “Viking Elixir.” Customers can also enjoy a “Valhalla Burger” made with smoked gouda, truffled arugula, bacon and dill aioli – or they can order the “Valkyrie Burger,” made with cheese sauce, sweet and spicy pickles, caramelized onions and crispy sweet potato curls. At the bar, customers can find over 15 types of Michigan-brewed beer, along with an expansive wine selection.
Kidder strives to have her restaurant serve as a place where customers can enjoy traditional American foods with a twist in west Michigan. The Valkyrie specializes “in exciting cuisine – a combination of local foods with exceptional, original flavors. We seek to employ the elements of fine cooking while addressing purity, seasoning, ethics, health, sustainability and quality,” as stated on their website where food and drink menus are viewable.
Not only does The Valkyrie serve fresh and new foods, but also provides unique entertainment for guests. Partnering with Muskegon Axe Throwing, The Valkyrie offers axe throwing sessions year-round in the restaurant’s back room beyond their wooden bar. Groups are welcome to make reservations at www.muskegonaxethrowing.com, and are encouraged to make reservations at The Valkyrie for dinner afterward.
The Valkyrie is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays.
Visit www.thevalkyrienm.com to browse their menu online. To make a reservation, visit www.thevalkyrienm.com/contact/#reservations, or call 231-457-4288.