WHITEHALL – Pitkin Drug & Gift Shoppe, 101 W. Colby St., has organized an effort to provide area residents with masks while at the same time providing funds to the White Lake Area Food Pantry.
Pitkins has procured donated supplies, time, and talent to make masks. Materials have been donated by The General Store, as well as Pitkin employee’s personal material stock. In lieu of selling for profit, they are asking for a donation of $2 per mask to go directly to the Food Pantry, which is located in the Lebanon Lutheran Church on Mears Ave. in Whitehall.
Amy Nordlund-West shares her gratitude and thanks all involved.
To date, Pitkin’s has donated over $1,000 to the pantry.
“We have a couple truly generous customers and awesome staff donating their time and sewing talents. It has been a blessing seeing the giving nature of our community. Most are giving more as they know it will help someone who really needs the services provided by the food pantry.”
Call Pitkin’s at 231-893-5495 to get your name added to the list for a mask.