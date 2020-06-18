The White Lake Chamber Music Festival presents exceptional performances of great music throughout the White Lake area.
Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances have taken place in beautiful, historic churches and in local businesses.
It is with great sadness that—due to the coronavirus pandemic—we at the White Lake Chamber Music Festival are announcing the cancellation of our 2020 season, which was scheduled to run August 1-9 and preceded by the popular Sunset Serenade Concert on July 21.
The Festival has been presenting extraordinary chamber music concerts since the summer of 2010, and we were very excited to share our 2020 season—our 11th—with you, our cherished community. As with arts organizations around the world that have decided to cancel summer events, many realities factored into our decision. First and foremost is helping to keep our patrons, artists, and staff safe and secure.
In our view, the best way to do that is to follow social distancing guidelines, which, although they may be relaxed somewhat in the coming weeks and months, will likely discourage large gatherings. We explored many different scenarios to try to accommodate the needs of our audience and musicians, all of which met with closed doors.
We are continuing to work very hard on our 2021 season, and both the planning of our future concerts and the thought of being reunited with our entire community is bringing us joy during this difficult time.