Concluding 10 days of exciting and wonderful music of the White Lake Chamber Music Festival will be the ever-popular Baroque Festival Orchestra concert. Featured will be many notable and distinguished musicians: Conductor Thomas Wikman, harpsichordist David Schrader, and flutist Lyon Leifer. Varied programming includes the dazzling Bach Orchestral Suite in b minor for Flute and Orchestra by Johann Sebastien Bach with Lyon Leifer on flute; Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen, Cantata BWV 51 by J.S. Bach showcasing the great and talented Katelyn Lee, soprano; and the Concerto for Harpsichord in F minor by J.S Bach featuring the great David Schrader.
Katelyn Lee, American soprano, has been recognized by Chicago Classical Review as having a “beautifully bright” and “silvery” tone and is making her mark in Chicago and across the United States. Known for her ability to sing numerous styles with ease, Katelyn is regularly sought after to perform opera, art song, musical theatre, and oratorio. This versatility has provided her with the opportunity to collaborate with notable arts organizations across the country. Katelyn has performed numerous opera and musical theatre roles including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Haymarket Opera Company, Chicago Opera Theater, Ozarks Lyric Opera, Cedar Rapids Opera, and Folks Operetta. In concert, Katelyn has sung a wide variety of repertoire. She is a frequent soloist with Music of the Baroque plus other credits include Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra, Northwest Indiana Symphony, Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Champaign-Urbana Symphony, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, and Chicago a cappella.
Returning to a full 10-day festival with children’s concerts, a children’s recital, meet and greets, and open rehearsals, there will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
The Festival is grateful for a grant received from the White Lake Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. This, plus the generous support of individuals and businesses, helps make it possible to bring great artists and great music to the White Lake area.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231-894-5333) and on-line at www.whitelakemusic.org and Eventbrite.
For a schedule of this year’s delightful Festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.