The White Lake Music Society’s Winter Lecture Series has taken a wonderful turn in the midst of limited gatherings and Covid challenges.
Joining with MADL – Muskegon Area District Libraries, this new partnership will feature three engaging and stimulating virtual presentations on the last Tuesdays of months January through March.
Join WLMS Host Bob Swan on Jan. 26 at 6 PM as he visits with award-winning Michigan poet and novelist Laura Kasischke. Laura Kasischke was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan.
Kasischke has won numerous awards for her poetry, including the Juniper Prize, the Beatrice Hawley Award, the Alice Fay DiCastagnola Award, the Bobst Award for Emerging Writers, and the Rilke Poetry Prize from the University of North Texas. Her poetry collection Space, In Chains (2011) won the National Book Critics Circle Award.
Kasischke’s poetry is noted for its intelligent, honest portrayal of domestic and familial life; its explosively accurate imagery and dense soundscapes; and its idiosyncratic use of narrative.
According to Stephen Burt in the New York Times: “No poet has tried so hard to cut through suburban American illusion while respecting the lives, young and old, that it nurtures or saves. No poet has joined the chasm of ontological despair to the pathos of household frustration so well as Kasischke at her best.”
The February 23 lecture will be presented by the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and scholar Thomas Wikman, speaking on “Voice’s Golden Age, the Early 20th Century”
On March 30, Muskegon Community College History Professor George Maniates, will present “Beethoven’s Vienna – a Historical Context”
There is no cost for these MADL virtual events.
Please register at http://madl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar and a link to these events will be emailed to you.
For more information, please contact Director Sondra Cross at 231-329-3056 or visit us online at musicwhitelake.org or madl.org/.