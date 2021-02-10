The White Lake Music Society, in partnership with the Muskegon Area District Library (MADL), is pleased to announce Thomas Wikman as guest lecturer on Tuesday, February 23 at 7 PM.
Wikman is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and a scholar. He was born, raised, and educated in Muskegon and is widely regarded as an expert on the human voice and vocal pedagogy.
“The Golden Age of Voice” will focus on the early years of the 20th century which produced some of the most brilliant singers of all time. He will share his thoughts through audio examples of these wonderful artists, on why this era produced such vocal greatness such as Caruso, McCormack, and Tettrazzini.
There is no cost for these MADL virtual events. Please register in advance at http://madl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar and a link to these events will be emailed to you. For more information, please contact Director Sondra Cross at 231-329-3056 or visit us online at musicwhitelake.org or madl.org/.