The White Lake Music Society’s Winter 2022 Lecture Series features engaging and stimulating presentations from January through April, with a wide variety of expertise and talent that will be showcased.
On March 22, Muskegon Community College Historian, George Maniates and retired Chicago Symphony violist Bob Swan will speak on “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s”
There have always been songs of protest but the songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s in America shook the nation politically, sociologically, culturally, musically, and more. Together George and Bob will examine these currents with musical examples also.
All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. Suggested donation is $7 at the door. A livestream option via Zoom will be available also.
For more information, please call 231-329-3056 or visit us online at www.musicwhitelake.org