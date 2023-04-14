WHITEHALL — After a successful week of 'soft opening,' The Woods cannabis dispensary in Whitehall is looking forward to its kickoff event for the public Thursday, April 20.
The event will include a food truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where The Woods shoppers can receive a free meal with a purchase receipt, as well as a local jazz trio playing in the lobby.
The Woods, which opened last Friday, is the most recent of three stores currently opened under that name statewide; there are also stores in Marcellus near Kalamazoo and in West Branch. Operations manager Andrew Keiswetter has been in Whitehall throughout the launch process for this store and said the company also plans to reopen its Detroit store soon.
Keiswetter is originally from Petoskey, now lives in Detroit and has been in the cannabis business for a long time, even moving to Colorado when that state was the first in the U.S. to legalize the product. He said that because Michigan was later to legalize than some other states - it legalized recreational cannabis in 2018 and began sales in December 2019 - and was able to learn from them, it's having more success with the rollout than in previous states.
"Colorado was the first one to do it, so some of their rules were probably a little overboard (and) a little tough to operate within," Keiswetter said. "They've since made some adjustments to those. A nice thing Michigan did is, I think they consulted quite a bit with Colorado and other states prior to doing it. I think they have a really good rule set here, so it's really fair for both the operator and for the Cannabis Regulatory Agency."
The Woods launched prior to legalization, knowing it was eventually coming, and began sales in 2019, Keiswetter said. The Whitehall store offers a variety of products, from entry-level items to higher-end ones. There's no shortage of options in the state, with nearly 800 brands as of the end of 2021 according to a 2022 Detroit Free Press article.
"Each region has its stuff that's popular," Keiswetter said. "We'll rotate in new vendors, new growers, and things like that as we go, just to keep things fresh and try new things and offer new stuff."
The Woods, Keiswetter said, is generally pretty picky about where it launches, choosing places that don't already have a big presence from others. Whitehall has one other dispensary as of now, New Standard, and there are no dispensaries in neighboring Montague or in nearby towns to the north, creating an obvious business opportunity. The business may grow in coming years as more places on the west side of the state opt in to allowing dispensaries.
"We've had quite a bit of success with our stores, where some of these large operators that just put a store anywhere, they can definitely have a lot of stories operating in the negative that we're not dealing with," Keiswetter said. "We're in pretty good shape as a mid-level operator because of that."
There are regulatory hoops to jump through to open a dispensary, including with the CRA. A building is inspected before a license is granted, immediately afterward and then again 30 days after; Keiswetter said The Woods completed the last of those steps this week.