Monday, September 23
LAKESHORE MUSEUM CENTER BOARD - Meets at 4:30 p.m. at Lakeshore Museum Center 4th & Clay
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD CLUB COUNCIL - Meets at the Village Hall, 6681 Automobile Road at 7 p.m. Works Session at 6 p.m.
WESTSHORE HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATION - Self Help for Hard of Hearing People, meets at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Quarterline.
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 4:30 p.m. at Whitehall Township Hall at 7644 Durham Road.
GRANT TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets 7:30 p.m. at the Grant Township Hall, 7140 S. Oceana Dr., Rothbury.
BOOK NOOK TOASTMASTERS CLUB - 5:45-6:45 p.m., Book Nook and Java Shop 8744 Ferry Street, Montague. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
KNOWSMOKE - Meets at 10 a.m. at Access Health, 1200 Ransom St., Muskegon.
MOMS IN PRAYER INTERNATIONAL - Meets 7:30 p.m., at White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Prayer and support group for mothers of children who have lost their way. Call Rhonda Gallop at 231-981-2239 (email rhondakay1975@gmail.com) or Raychel Rockwell 231-769-6168.
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
LAKESHORE GARDEN MASTERS - Meets 6:30 p.m., at Hackley Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Presenter is Jean Baker who will speak on “The Perils and Pleasures of Gardening by Catalog.” Potluck at 6 p.m. Bring dish to pass, table setting and a beverage.
Tuesday, September 24
MUSKEGON CO. BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS - 3:30 p.m., in the Board of Commissioners Room, 4th Floor, Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon.
CITY OF WHITEHALL COUNCIL - Meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St.
DALTON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets 6 p.m. at the Dalton Township Hall, 1616 E. Riley Thompson Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445.
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the United Methodist Church of Montague, 8555 Cook St. each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church, 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd.
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.
HOLTON-TWIN LAKE LIONS CLUB - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Northside Pub, 2353 Holton Rd., Muskegon.
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10, 3850 White Lake Dr., Whitehall, in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.
OCEANA CO. LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE - Meets at 11:00 a.m. at the Oceana Co. Services Building, 844 S. Griswold, Hart, in the conference room.
Wednesday, September 25
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
WHITE LAKE COMMUNITY DISTRICT LIBRARY BOARD - Meets at 5:15 p.m., at the library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
CREATIVE WRITING - “Left to Write” meets 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Donna Iverson is the facilitator.
Thursday, September 26
OCEANA CO. BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS - Meets 11:30 a.m., in the Board Conference Room, Oceana County Building, 100 State St., Hart.
MONTAGUE FIRE DISTRICT AUTHORITY - Meets at 7 p.m. at the Montague Fire Station, 5085 Wilcox St., Montague.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 White Lake Drive, Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.
Friday, September 27
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Saturday, September 28
WHITE LAKE FORUM - Meets at 9:00 a.m. at White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague. An open discussion of issues of the day..