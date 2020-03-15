Monday, March 16
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY - Meets at 6:00 p.m. 803 E. Colby, Whitehall.
CITY OF MONTAGUE COUNCIL - Meets at Council Chambers on the lower level of City Hall, 8778 Ferry St., at 5:30 p.m.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSA) - Meets from 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus, Grand Haven.
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 5 p.m. at the Township Hall. 4545 Nestrom Road.
MUSKEGON COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Muskegon Country Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
OCEANA MARSP - Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hart United Methodist Church. 308 South State Street.
THE WESTSHORE MICHIGAN TRANSPLANT SUPPORT GROUP THROUGH OF GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN - Meets at the Scottville Senior Center on Main St. in Scottville at 7 p.m. For more information call Dianne Longo (231) 462-3578 or email at happyheart719@yahoo.com.
WHITEHALL DISTRICT SCHOOLS - Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Services Building, Room 103, 541 E. Slocum St.
NORTH MUSKEGON CITY COUNCIL - Meets 6 p.m., at the City Hall, 1502 Ruddiman Drive, North Muskegon.
COASTAL COMMUNICATORS - 5:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
Tuesday, March 17
WHITE LAKE FIRE AUTHORITY - Meets 5 p.m. at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., Whitehall.
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6:00 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church.
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the Montague United Methodist Church each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
ROTHBURY VILLAGE COUNCIL - Meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Ave.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL ROTARY - Meets Tuesdays, 12:10 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles Aerie 3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
WHITE LAKE EAGLES - Meets 7 p.m., 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10 in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.
WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP - Planning and Zoning Commission Meets 7:00 p.m., 7386 Post Road.
WHITE LAKE SENIOR CENTER BOARD - Meets 8 a.m. at the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague.
MUSKEGON COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - Meets 11:30 a.m., at the Muskegon Country Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon. Program is “Fanciful Foliage & Bold Bark.”
SMART RECOVERY FOR TEENS - Meets every Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at HealthWest Transition Age Services facility, 131 E. Apple Ave., 3rd Floor, Muskegon. For teens ages 13+.
12 STEPS FOR FOOD - Meets 4:00-5:00 p.m., 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd., Holton.
Wednesday, March 18
MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION - Meets at 10 a.m., at the offices of the Muskegon County Road Commission, 7700 E Apple Avenue.
AMERICAN LEGION ALGOT JOHNSON POST #69 - Meets 6:00 p.m. at 803 E. Colby, Whitehall.
CHRIST THE ROCK WORLD HARVEST CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and Clothing & Houseware Pantry open every Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., 6985 Indian Bay Rd., Montague. 893-8900.
LEBANON LUTHERAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., hot breakfast available at 8:30 a.m., 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, 893-5745.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD CLUB PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 6681 Automobile Road at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP - Meets at Gerber Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, Fremont at 7:30 p.m.
MUSKEGON CAFE INQUIRY - Meets at 6:00 p.m. at Booklyn Bagel, 2111 Apple Ave., Muskegon.
WHITE LAKE OPTIMISTS (Friends of Youth) - Meets at 6:00 p.m. at the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry Street, Montague.
LAKETON TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 6 p.m., at the Township Hall, 2735 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 W. White Lake Drive., Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.
MEN AT PEACE - A group for men working on peace with God, other and themselves will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship House, 4687 Church St., Montague. For more info. call Dan at 231-670-0972.
12 STEPS FOR FOOD - Meets 4:00-5:00 p.m., 2330 Holton Rd., Muskegon.
Friday, March 20
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Saturday, March 21
DALTON TOWNSHIP ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING - Meets at 1:00 p.m. at the Dalton Township Hall, 1616 E. Riley Thompson Rd., Muskegon.