* Meetings may be canceled or held virtually if the Governor’s Stay Home Stay Safe order is extended.
Monday, April 20
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY - Meets at 6:00 p.m. 803 E. Colby, Whitehall*
CITY OF MONTAGUE - (May be held virtually) Meets at 5:30 p.m. at Montague City Hall, 8778 Ferry St..*
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSA) - Meets from 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus, Grand Haven.*
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 5 p.m. at the Township Hall. 4545 Nestrom Road.*
MUSKEGON COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Muskegon Country Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon.*
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.*
OCEANA MARSP - Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hart United Methodist Church. 308 South State Street.*
THE WESTSHORE MICHIGAN TRANSPLANT SUPPORT GROUP THROUGH OF GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN - Meets at the Scottville Senior Center on Main St. in Scottville at 7 p.m. For more information call Dianne Longo (231) 462-3578 or email at happyheart719@yahoo.com.*
WHITEHALL DISTRICT SCHOOLS - Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Services Building, Room 103, 541 E. Slocum St.*
NORTH MUSKEGON CITY COUNCIL - Meets 6 p.m., at the City Hall, 1502 Ruddiman Drive, North Muskegon.*COASTAL COMMUNICATORS - 5:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.*
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.*
Tuesday,April 21
WHITE LAKE FIRE AUTHORITY - Meets 5 p.m. at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., Whitehall.*
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6:00 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church.*
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.*
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the Montague United Methodist Church each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.*
ROTHBURY VILLAGE COUNCIL - Meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Ave.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL ROTARY - Meets Tuesdays, 12:10 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles Aerie* 3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
WHITE LAKE EAGLES - Meets 7 p.m., 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.*
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10 in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.*
WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP - Planning and Zoning Commission Meets 7:00 p.m., 7386 Post Road.*
WHITE LAKE SENIOR CENTER BOARD - Meets 8 a.m. at the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague.*
MUSKEGON COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - Meets 11:30 a.m., at the Muskegon Country Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon. Program is “Fanciful Foliage & Bold Bark.”*
SMART RECOVERY FOR TEENS - Meets every Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at HealthWest Transition Age Services facility, 131 E. Apple Ave., 3rd Floor, Muskegon. For teens ages 13+.*
12 STEPS FOR FOOD - Meets 4:00-5:00 p.m., 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd., Holton.*
Wednesday, April 22
MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION - Meets at 10 a.m., at the offices of the Muskegon County Road Commission, 7700 E Apple Avenue.*
AMERICAN LEGION ALGOT JOHNSON POST #69 - Meets 6:00 p.m. at 803 E. Colby, Whitehall.*
CHRIST THE ROCK WORLD HARVEST CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and Clothing & Houseware Pantry open every Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., 6985 Indian Bay Rd., Montague. 893-8900.*
LEBANON LUTHERAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., hot breakfast available at 8:30 a.m., 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, 893-5745.*
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD CLUB PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 6681 Automobile Road at 6:30 p.m.*
Thursday, April 23
LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP - Meets at Gerber Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, Fremont at 7:30 p.m.*
MUSKEGON CAFE INQUIRY - Meets at 6:00 p.m. at Booklyn Bagel, 2111 Apple Ave., Muskegon.*
WHITE LAKE OPTIMISTS (Friends of Youth) - Meets at 6:00 p.m. at the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry Street, Montague.*
LAKETON TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 6 p.m., at the Township Hall, 2735 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 W. White Lake Drive., Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.*
MEN AT PEACE - A group for men working on peace with God, other and themselves will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship House, 4687 Church St., Montague. For more info. call Dan at 231-670-0972.
12 STEPS FOR FOOD - Meets 4:00-5:00 p.m., 2330 Holton Rd., Muskegon.*
Friday, April 24
