WHITEHALL TWP. – The board held their meeting outside the township building at the picnic tables on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6pm to take advantage of one of the last warm summer days.
They motioned to approve the agenda and then their were no comments from the public.
There was a request from Jordan and Kait Irey who wish to build their temporary housing on a lot they own. They wish to build a pole barn to be used as their lodging until they can build their “forever home” on the same lot, located on Holton/Whitehall Road.
Trustee Kelley Stinebower opposed the proposal. While there is such a pole barn used as a residence on White Lake Drive, the notion of temporary residence was unappealing to the board. Jordan Irey said he will get in touch with that owner to see what similarities can be drawn for their request to the one the one he and his wife are making.
Lastly the Township wishes to have an AED machine on site for use. Citing cost of $1800 to purchase a new one for the group.
An unnamed citizen offered $800 as a donation to match the $400 from the TWP hoping to cover costs.
Treasurer June Lyndens said that there was $800 in unused funds for the improvement of the park playground. While unconnected from the wish to have an AED, a rousing game of Corn Hole, Horse Shoes or Pickle Ball might benefit from its presence.