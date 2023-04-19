The last of four winter lectures will take place Tuesday, April 25 featuring Thomas Wikman, speaking on The Great Voices of the 1940s through the '60s. He will focus on the golden voices of the two decades between 1940 and 1960, many which will be very familiar. Carefully selected recorded examples will be included. This will conclude the White Lake Chamber Music Society’s Winter 2023 Lecture Series and is sponsored in part by MADL, Muskegon Area District Libraries.
This presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. A live stream option on Zoom will be available also and will be posted on the Book Nook’s website and Facebook page. Suggested donation $10 at the door.
Muskegon native and music scholar Thomas Wikman is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and has a long and extensive career as a performer, instructor, conductor, and leader. In May 2002, he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Fine Arts (Honoris Causa) from the University of Illinois at Chicago for “making an incomparable contribution to the musical life of Chicago.”
For more information, please call 231-329-3056 or visit online at www.whitelakemusic.org.