MUSKEGON — Last Saturday, May 27, Thunderbird Raceway staged a salute to veterans in honor of Memorial Day weekend, with free general admission to vets. Many took advantage of this, as several were seen saluting the flag during the national anthem.
Some of those were approached for comments along with others who wore items connected with being in the service.
Rick Chalker, from Ferndale in metro Detroit, was a first-time visitor to the track. He was in town visiting his son, Shawn, in North Muskegon.
He was in the Coast Guard (1956–60), spending his whole time on the Great Lakes in Ohio locations. The retired pastor spent time as a lighthouse keeper in Ashtabula, and search and rescue duties in Cleveland and Marblehead.
Chalker spent four months on the 110-foot harbor tug Kaw. This ship was commissioned in March 1943 and was based out of Portland, Maine until 1948. From 1949 to 1951 she was stationed in Sault Ste. Marie, then to Cleveland from 1952 to 1979, when she was decommissioned. With ice-breaking duties far behind, it was later renamed Captain Diane at its new home in Key West, Florida.
Ian Phillips had been to Thunderbird once before. Now living in Muskegon, he moved from San Diego a year ago. The speedway he frequented there closed. He was sitting near the front row in the grandstand.
“I love it,” he said of auto racing.
He was in the Air Force (1999 – 2001) and his dad had been in the Navy. He also had a newspaper connection, as he once worked at the Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.
Mike Clark of Hesperia was drafted into the Army (1969 -71) and spent time in Vietnam. He comes to the track often and appreciated the free pass.
Herb and Brenda Christensen of Whitehall attend the races frequently and are friends of Clark. Herb spent four years in the Navy (1965–69) spending two years in Vietnam and then some time in California.
“I liked California a lot better,” he said.
He had signed up for four years in the Navy to help keep his brother from having to serve. At the time, the service would not draft the brother of a person who had enlisted.
Shane Bostrom of Hesperia spent many years in service to our country. He was in the Navy (1992–96), then in the Michigan National Guard (2007–21). In 2009–10, he was deployed to Iraq. He visits the raceway often, and took advantage of the free pass.
For all those who have served, it was a good night at the track. The temperature was comfortable and the track was continually being watered to keep the dust to a minimum. Several times the announcer thanked the veterans for their service. Around 9:30, everyone was treated to a sunset enhanced by orange streaks of stratus clouds across the sky.
The veterans thank Thunderbird Raceway for the salute.