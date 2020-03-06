The 15th Annual Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resource Banquet is coming up quickly and ticket sale deadline is Friday, March 13.
The Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, March 19. The evening will begin with the Taste of Oceana Reception at 6:00 p.m.
Currently registered to display some of their tasty creations are; Dark Water Coffee Roasters of Mears, The Kitchen at Chestnut Grove of Shelby, County Dairy of New Era, Peterson Farms of Shelby, Pine Row Farms of Rothbury, Materne North American Go Go Squeez of Grawn and Merten’s Farmhouse Market LLC of Hart.
The banquet will get underway shortly before 7 p.m. with dinner prepared by Dave’s Kountry Katering of Muskegon. During the short awards program local producers will be recognized for their outstanding farming practices, several scholarship recipients will be recognized and the awarding of the 2020 Friend of the Oceana Agricultural Industry will presented.
The feature entertainment for the event will be comedian Dwayne Gill. A former marine and police officer, Gill will share his humorous takes on everyday life and events that will be sure to have everyone laughing.
The event will be held at the New Era Reformed Church located at 4775 S. First St. in New Era. Tickets for the event cost $16 per person. Tickets can be purchased from members of the organizing committee: David Rabe, Leroy Glover, Eric Herrygers and Norm Myers, as well as being available at the Oceana Conservation District Office in Shelby and the MSU Extension Office in Hart.
There will be door prize drawings throughout the evening for various items donated by local businesses. There will be no ticket sales at the door. For further information on the Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet, call either the Oceana Conservation District at 861-5600 or the Oceana MSU Extension Office in Hart at 873-2129.