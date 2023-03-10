Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Michigan Makers Market taking place March 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in the heart of downtown Muskegon. This indoor shopping event will feature 90-plus craft and fine art exhibitors, highlighting products that are handcrafted in the state of Michigan.
New this year is the “Make & Take Projects” section. DANDE Living will be hosting a DIY succulent bar, where guests can design and create their own succulent arrangements. In addition, Blue Anchor Design will be hosting a canvas painting booth, where attendees can create their own Michigan masterpiece.
By attending the event, shoppers will be eligible to win a variety of giveaway items. To enter, visit the information booth once inside the venue. Giveaway items range from multiple sets of handcrafted earrings, to an adirondack chair (donated by Langlois Home Furnishings), and much more.
Guests of age may sip and shop by visiting one of the cash bars, which will feature Michigan made wine, beer, and spirits.
Tickets are only $5, and kids 10 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online (bit.ly/MMM2023Tickets), or at the door. Guests can enter the venue via the W. Western Avenue entrance (near Trinity Health Arena), the Shoreline Drive entrance, or through the Delta Hotel.
Artists and crafters attending the event are from all over Michigan including, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Ludington, Holland, Kalamazoo, Midland, Detroit, etc.
“March 18 will be a great day to head to downtown Muskegon,” commented Bre McCarthy, Co-Director of the Michigan Makers Market and the Lakeshore Art Festival. “You can spend the day shopping at the Michigan Makers Market, attend the Jaycee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, explore the Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty event, enjoy the social district, and then head to a West Michigan Ironmen game in the evening. Join us for a fun day out, and to support talented Michigan artisans.”
Michigan Makers Market is a production of the Lakeshore Art Festival and the City of Muskegon Downtown Development Authority. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. For more information, or to become a sponsor, contact Bre McCarthy at director@lakeshoreartfestival.org.