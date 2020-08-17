MONTAGUE – Are you running short of good reads this summer?
Stop by the Itty Bitty Book Store in Montague’s Artisan Market across the street from the Montague Farmer’s Market. The tiny well-stocked shop carries used books in all genres from children’s stories and romance novels to both fiction and non-fiction by best-selling authors.
Paperbacks and hard cover books are available, and they range in price from $1 to $5.
The store is open late afternoons on Tuesday, plus Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beginning in September, the store will be open Saturday mornings.
Sales of the books benefit the Friends of the Montague Library, which hosts book talks with Michigan authors throughout the year and supports programs at the Montague Library.
For more information, call Montague City Hall at 231-893-1155.