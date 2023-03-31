Toastmasters Clubs in the area have combined into one. The White Lake Toastmasters have been in the area for over thirty years, forming in 1990. Coastal Communicators formed in 2018, formerly known as The Book Nook Toastmasters.
The Toastmasters International website describes the group as “an organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.”
Notable past members have been Nancy Frye, Spencer Weersing, Tom and Cheryl Lohman, Larry Lindquist, Rosemary Ward, Jerry Conrad, Robert Stuberg and Bryan Uecker.
These two local clubs have been struggling with membership as many Toastmasters clubs have been world wide. To retain the quality of club meetings it was decided to blend the two clubs into one. Through surveys to members and leadership discussion, the best time and day to meet are Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Club President Barb Sheren will be Toastmaster of the Day for the first meeting of the NEW White Lake Toastmasters. There will be a social time before the beginning of the inaugural meeting, with the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.