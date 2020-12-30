10. Cottage plunges into Lake Michigan/ Over the edge
By Jared Leatzow
Jan. 5 -11 & Jan. 12 -18
2020 has proven to be an unpredictable year with COVID-19 changing the way most of us live our lives. But back in January, before the virus had reached Michigan, the west side of the state was experiencing a completely different set of issues caused by the higher-than-average lake levels.
White River Township property owner Tish Gancer found out first-hand the type of destruction that can be cause by the high-water levels. Erosion caused by the water resulted in her multi-generational home – that was built in the 1900s – to fall over the edge of a cliff into Lake Michigan.
Fortunately for Gancer, no one was staying in the home at the time of the incident. So, no one was hurt.
9. Property owner at odds with the City of Montague
By Jared Leatzow
Jan. 26 – Feb.1
Since 2019, high lake levels have been the cause for water spilling out and flooding the causeway that connects the cities of Whitehall and Montague. For most people, the flooding has become an inconvenience resulting in that section of road being temporarily closed and re-routed until the water can be cleared.
But for property owner Jim Brewer, who owns property located on the causeway, the water spillage has become an issue that ultimately put him at odds with the City of Montague. Brewer who rents the property to WaterDog Outfitters owner Steve Crooks has frequently had his parking lot filled with water due to the lake levels which makes it almost impossible to get customers through the door.
Brewer took issue with the city in part because he believed the city was pumping additional water onto his property, and also engaged in other activities that might have blocked customers from using his parking lot.
8. Whitehall’s Culver’s restaurant delays opening date to 2021
By Jared Leatzow
July 19-25
It was originally anticipated that Whitehall Township would be receiving its very own Culver’s restaurant in 2020. However, like many things, COVID-19 stopped those plans in its tracks.
Instead, plans to open the restaurant were delayed until 2021. Part-owner Aaron Mulholland, who is planning on running the day-to-day operations of the Whitehall Culver’s, had to cancel his corporate training in Wisconsin that was originally planned for this past-April.
The restaurant is expected though to be hiring between 70 to 80 employees.
7. 2020 Electric Forest Music Festival canceled/ Blue Lake cancels summer 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns
By Jared Leatzow
April 19 -25
The Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp has long been a staple in Blue Lake Township and the greater White Lake area. The camp¬¬ has been open for 54-years with campers coming from all over the world to attend.
The Electric Forest Music Festival – for better or worse – in only the last decade or so has become a staple in its own right. The music festival attracts some of the top performers in the electronic, indie and jam band genres; and attracts thousands of attendess from all across the globe.
However, COVID-19 proved to be too much for both the arts camp and the festival. Both of which were forced to cancel their summer plans due to the public safety concerns.
6. Coronavirus: It’s here and it’s on the rise
By Mary Beth Crain
May 3 -9
Back in April Muskegon County had as many as 262 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county along with the nation were still in the early days of grappling with the effects and complications of the COVID-19 virus; which at the time was still being called the coronavirus.
At the time of publication, Muskegon County had experienced only 16 deaths caused by the virus most of which were men. Yet, unlike the national statistics at the time, those that had died tended to come from people ages 50-59 and 20 to 29.
The virus, during this time, was just beginning to spread to long-term care facilities and the juvenile transition center.
5. Two COVID-19 deaths recorded in Muskegon County
March 29 – April 4
COVID-19 was slow to reach West Michigan, with most of the state’s cases still happening in the Metro Detroit area. But on March 27, Public Health Muskegon County confirmed the areas first two deaths caused by the virus.
The victims were both elderly men ages 78 and 83. At the time COVID-19 tests were limited, and Muskegon County only had three presumptive COVID-19 cases, and a total of only 102 test submissions.
At the state level there had been only 92 deaths and the City of Detroit had 1,075 positive tests.
4. Local NAACP leader weighs in on the protest movement against police brutality
By Jared Leatzow
June 21 – 27
In addition to COVID-19, police brutality against African Americans also proved to be a centerpiece for both local and national news. The catalyst of which were the two high profile slayings of Breonna Tayler and George Floyd, and which ultimately sparked a nationwide protest movement.
Muskegon County’s own NAACP chapter president, Eric Hood, weighed in on the events. Hood, at the time of the interview, said he was happy that people had taken notice and were protesting; but was encouraging everyone to get out and vote.
With an election still months away, Muskegon’s NAACP were helping to get people to register to vote and to make it easier for people to turn in absentee ballots.
3. Whitehall High School principal Dale McKenzie reitires after 28 years in district
By Andy Roberts
May 10 – 16
2020 marked the end of a long career for Whitehall High School Dale McKenzie. McKenzie served as the school’s principal for 28-years, he first considered retirement in 2019 when his son Ethan graduated from the school, but said he decided to stay on for an extra year.
Before becoming the high school principal, McKenzie worked as both the assistant principal and later the principal at the middle school. He said that he worked as the middle school principal for 16-years before taking over for Curt Babcock.
Unfortunately, because of the pandemic McKenzie had to stall any sort of retirement party he might have had planned.
2. Proposed casino is expected to bring in large revenue for the state and community
By Barbara Gosselar
Nov. 1 -7
A proposed casino project in Muskegon County by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has been in the works since 2008. But in 2020 the project took a big leap forward when the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) determined in its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that it was the federal government’s preferred alternative for other proposed economic development projects in that area.
Its estimated that a casino could potentially create 1,000 to 1,500 jobs in the area, and would help to boost some of the surrounding businesses in the area. The casino is also expected to be built with internal financial resources and no tax dollars, with the potential of creating $15 million in tax revenue.
Expected completion of a casino by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is expected to happen within three-years.
1. The election results… So far/ Elections week two
By Jared Leatzow
Nov. 8 -14 & Nov. 15 -21
In addition to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, 2020 was also an election year, with Republican President Donald Trump facing off against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. The race proved to be close with Biden edging out a victory in the popular vote.
However, initial results had things going in Trump’s favor, it wasn’t until the absentee ballots started to be counted that Biden took the lead. But despite winning the popular vote, Trump refused to concede, and initiated a series of lawsuits in objection to the results.
Despite Biden winning the popular vote in Muskegon County, many of the local Republican politicians won their races. And in the case of the White Lake Area longtime county commissioner Ken Mahoney (D), who represented the ninth-district, lost his race to Kim Cyr (R).