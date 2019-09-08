By Jared Leatzow/Beacon Reporter

Pictured: Whitehall City Council member Dick Connell, Jerry Clark and the City of Montague Mayor Tom Lohman stand in front of the dumping area at the White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority. Clark retired as the manager of the WLASWA on Sept. 7. Connell and Lohman both sit on the board for the WLASWA.