WHITEHALL TWP. – Every Saturday and Wednesday Jerry Clark was a familiar face to be seen at the White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority (WLASWA) transfer station, 2100 Holton-Whitehall Rd.
For nine-years Clark worked as the manager of WLASWA, and was responsible for running the office, pricing out loads, making phone calls when something needed to be picked up, and to arrange for people to help out when need be. On Saturday, Sept. 7, Clark retired from the job, and said he plans to use his free time to visit his deceased wife’s family in Mesick.
Clark said after he had retired as a bus driver he went to work at the WLASWA. He replaced Ken Brown.
The reason for his retirement is related to his health.
“My health isn’t getting any better, the doctor said it is time to retire. It will give me some time to visit family,” said Clark.
He also said that he would miss working at the WLASWA. He enjoyed working with people.
From the time Clark began in 2010 to now a lot has changed at the WLASWA. With him as manager the facility has doubled in size, the property has been redesigned, a new office building was built, the entrance location was changed and new signage was put up.
Tom Lohman, mayor for the City of Montague, estimates that Clark has served over 115,000 customers. Lohman also said that there has been over 17 million pounds of waste processed at the WLASWA.
Taking over for Clark will be Tim Tibbits.