Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.