Cousins Kacy Jeffries and Lyndsey Jeffries are completing their freshman year at Muskegon Community College and Kacy’s sister, Karleigh, is in her junior year at Whitehall High School.
But, last month, the Fruitland Township residents had their lives changed like many throughout this country when the response to the spread of the deadly coronavirus included sheltering at home with restrictions to many daily activities, including attending classes on the campuses.
Kacy’s and Lyndsey’s courses at MCC turned into on-line studies. Karleigh’s studies also were interrupted and the Whitehall school district scrambled to keep in contact with students and develop virtual academic activities.
Sisters Kacy and Karleigh were also completing the basketball seasons for their teams.
Kacy’s first season with the MCC Jayhawks’ team finished with a regional tournament loss on March 7. Kacy scored 12 points in her final game of her freshman season.
And, Karleigh finished her junior year for the Vikings’ basketball season with a district tournament loss, and was looking forward to the spring track season when she planned to throw the shot put and discuss for Whitehall.
“We finished third in the conference (in girls basketball),” Kayleigh said.
Lyndsey’s job at the Winter Sun Schoolhouse was interrupted when the business closed as a result of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
But the governor’s order hasn’t stopped the three young women from making good use of the unexpected free time.
To stay active and to make a positive difference in their community, the threesome started a “Trash Tuesday” roadside pickup.
“What else are we going to do?” Kacy commented while they were picking up trash on the shoulders of Michillinda Road April 7. Every Tuesday they have been cleaning the roads since the shutdown in March.
The idea of Trash Tuesday was Lindsey’s, but the cousins who are neighbors quickly agreed.
“We want to do our part,” Lyndsey said.
While being outside is allowed by the governor’s orders as long as people keep safe distances, the young women have taken precautions to keep from contracting the cornonavirus. When out picking up trash they wear homemade masks and rubber gloves. They also keep spacing between themselves.
In the first weeks of the Trash Tuesday the threesome have picked up refuse from the shoulders of portions of Dame, Simonelli, and Michillinda roads in Fruitland Township. They also cleaned areas on Lake Street and Hanson Street near the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce depot in the City of Whitehall.
The young women are encouraging other people to find ways to contribute to their community while getting outside, but to do it in a safe way.
“I hope we encourage others to get out,” Kacy said while walking along Michillinda Road. “It gives us a good feeling.”
Photos for this story are in TCMS in week 041220.wb. I believe. Don’t know if I’ve written captions for them. I can’t get in the system to check since I no longer work at the Beacon. However, the single women walking along the road is Lyndsey Jeffries. In the photo of the three, Lyndsey is in the foreground, while Kayleigh (left) and Kacy are in the background.