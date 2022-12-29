To welcome the New Year with live music, a beloved Michigan Music series returns to the historic stage of The Playhouse at White Lake, titled First Fridays. On the First Fridays of January, February and March for a winter series, and then again with autumn shows in October, November and December, The Playhouse will celebrate Michigan’s renowned music-makers.
Ushering in the First Fridays music series Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. is the Traverse City-based musician Joshua Davis, whose raw, enthralling voice and stage presence were made famous while winning third place on the television show, The Voice. Joshua Davis was raised in the Folk Tradition: The Music, The Social Movements, The Land. Speaking or singing, the voice of Joshua Davis is a disarming instrument: weathered and warm, as capable of conjuring confessional intimacy on a global stage as it is of making a small room, well off the beaten path, resonate with startling urgency and power. Couple it with an earnest poetic sensibility, a boundless work ethic, and an uncanny gift for connecting with audiences spanning generations, and it’s no wonder that Davis is now poised at the brink of the sort of widespread recognition that typically passes right over such a humble troubadour.
Davis delivers every performance as though his life depends on it. Investing himself in the American musical diaspora, he has explored the common thread connecting folk, blues, jazz, ragtime, and country forms—discovering his personal perspective as a composer in the process.
“My sound is rooted in the folk tradition,” Davis explains, “but it’s not folk music. Terms like Americana, roots rock, and heartland rock come up, but there’s so much more to it than that. I’m not a purist: I play with that American folk lineage, I play with those metaphors.”
His versatility and ravenous musical curiosity has resulted in a divergent and fervent output. Since his appearance as a finalist on Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice, Davis has been churning out an album a year and has plans to continue to do so. His sensibilities shine brightest on his latest trio of solo releases, each a thoughtful dispatch on life, love, change, and growth.
Joshua has graced The Playhouse stage with many musical projects including Steppin’ In It, Shout Sister Shout, and as his solo project.
Following that show, the Winter First Fridays concert series features Michigan-born Navy veteran and instrumentalist Drew Nelson and his folk band, Highway 2 on Feb. 3, and a Local Love on the Lakeshore double-bill plays March 3, highlighting the blues of Truck Driver Bingo paired with The Smokin’ Dobroleles.
Music lovers can buy individual tickets to each First Fridays show for $20 in advance, or $25 at the door, but the new First Fridays membership offers great savings. All three winter shows are just $55 when bought as a membership, or an annual membership offers all six shows in 2023 for only $100, making the three or six-month series a great Christmas present for the music enthusiasts on holiday lists. Other Playhouse memberships have been introduced for 2023 to offer benefits to businesses and White Lake Youth Theatre students who join at steep savings.
The First Fridays Michigan Music Series is sponsored by The Loft on Colby, a charming and historic downtown Whitehall vacation rental that provides overnight lodging for all First Fridays Michigan musicians. To learn more about The Playhouse at White Lake’s historic 106 year old venue or recent multi-million renovations that have upgraded the now-modern 17,000 square feet of The Playhouse, join the mailing list on thetheplayhouseatwhitelake.org or follow The Playhouse at White Lake on Instagram and Facebook.