WHITEHALL – Whitehall City Council held their meeting via ZOOM on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
The township board approved the minutes from Sept. 8, and agreed to add the minutes to the record.
Council member Ellie Dennis inquired about the Great Lakes Stimulus Checks meant for Michigan residents. City manager Scott Huebler responded saying that the applications have been filed.
A question from council member Scott Brown brought up the issue of whether there is a required distance between the planned marijuana store and the public. Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squiers said “500 hundred feet.” Huebler concurred.
The accounts payable total is $140,261.70. Steve Salter motioned to pay the amount in full. Mr. Brown questioned if that was the same amount where it was noted that a new lawn mower could be purchased for a better price.
Huebler shared that the expense also included replacing the seals on the hydraulics.
Rich Connell asked if “the State, County, or whatever, had any ban on Halloween.
He asked "Can we go Trick-or-Treating?”
Squiers replied, “Nothing will be prohibited.”
But did ask that people take responsibility; he doesn’t think it would be a good idea to restrict it.
There will be a Voter Registration in the parking lot of the Whitehall Library.
Brian Hosticka addressed the board for the first time. He is a Whitehall native and has returned with plans to run for the 91st District seat of the Michigan House of Representatives as a Democrat.
He spoke of his early years working at his parents local businesses, Dog n’ Suds and the Dairy Treat. He said his focus will be Criminal Reform, expressing a need for mental health matters mistakenly treated as criminal matters.
He also plans to help working people, small businesses and our public schools. For more information his website can be found at https://votebrianhosticka.com/ as well as on Facebook.
It was reported that M.I.P. – Minor in Possession – are on the rise. It was questioned whether addressing the offense is a state case or county, Huebler said the local ordinance will take precedence and the fines paid stay in our county.