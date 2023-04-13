After three years of caring for patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Michigan’s major health systems are making masking optional in most areas over the next week, including Trinity Health.
Effective Monday, April 17, Trinity is moving to optional masking for patients, visitors and colleagues at hospitals, outpatient facilities, home health, and physician offices, except for senior living communities.
Factors influencing the Michigan health systems to work together to make this decision include:
The number of COVID-19 inpatients has drastically declined across the state.
There are multiple effective ways to combat the virus, including vaccines and medical treatment.
The desire to restore the powerful human connection when patients, caregivers and loved ones can see each other’s faces.
Specific details about each health system’s optional masking policies will be available on each health system’s website. COVID-19 has become an illness that, in most cases, will be treated like other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu. The virus will likely remain for years to come.
All health systems will continue to provide stations with free masks and hand sanitizer at entrances for patients, visitors and team members who choose to use them. Patients can also ask their care teams to wear masks.
Masking guidelines could be adjusted again if COVID-19, flu or any other virus begins to spread rapidly in the community.