Trinity Health Muskegon is kicking off a new Heart 2 Heart campaign to help keep hearts beating in West Michigan. From Feb. 6-28, the community is invited to support the Heart 2 Heart fund for patients needing financial assistance for cardiac rehabilitation.
Trinity Health Muskegon is the local provider of the nationally recognized cardiovascular health services and cardiac rehabilitation program at Trinity Health Heart Center, providing care for those recovering from heart-related medical conditions. Each year, the Trinity Health Heart Center experiences 12,000 cardiac patient visits.
Over the past three years, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients needing financial support to continue their physician-ordered cardiac rehab program. Many more patients are uninsured or underinsured and cannot afford their out-of-pocket costs, threatening their best possible recovery.
Thanks to a $20,000 matching gift from two local families who want to ensure cardiac rehabilitation is accessible to all regardless of ability to pay, all gifts to the Heart 2 Heart campaign will be doubled.
Anyone can join the fight against heart disease with this simple, two-step campaign focused on (1) having Heart 2 Heart conversations and (2) supporting patients in need at the Heart Center. Here’s how to get involved:
Starting a conversation about heart health by sharing the Heart 2 Heart campaign social media posts and emails.
Making a gift to the Heart 2 Heart campaign. Gifts can be made in honor or memory of anyone – consider honoring a health care provider or a friend or family member impacted by heart disease.
To help keep the conversation going, each Heart 2 Heart supporter will receive a digital Valentine to email to friends or loved ones letting them know a gift has been made in their honor and to share on social media.
Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised, 36-session, 12-week program designed to help patients improve their heart health and recover from cardiovascular disease. Key components include personalized, monitored rehabilitation program; risk factor management; lifestyle choices and nutrition education.
One cardiac rehabilitation scholarship is $200, on average, which is 50% or less of the patient’s total out-of-pocket cost.
“Every patient who receives a scholarship gift is so humbled and grateful knowing that there are others who care about their heart health,” said Blair R. Moreau, MSA, ACSM-CES, director of Heart & Vascular Services, Trinity Health Muskegon. “They are inspired, and patients who are engaged participate fully and do much better in the long-term.”
“We have an in-hospital liaison who connects patients with the program before they leave the hospital,” said Thomas Hill, MD, an Interventional Cardiologist with Trinity Health Medical Group in Muskegon. “This program helps cover out-of-pocket costs, which allows many patients to attend who couldn't otherwise afford to.”
Dr. Hill works closely with hundreds of patients needing cardiac rehab each year and is also a member of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan.
Trinity Health Muskegon invites the public to commit to their heart health, have healthy Heart 2 Heart conversations with loved ones, and support patients in need through the Heart 2 Heart campaign. 100 percent of all gifts will be used to assist patients at the Trinity Health Heart Center in Muskegon.