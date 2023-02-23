This spring, Trinity Health Muskegon is hosting a Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) certification course. This course will give West Michigan residents the opportunity to join more than 43,000 nationally certified CPSTs and become a resource in their community.
CPSTs work with parents and caregivers to provide hands-on assistance with the correct use of child restraint systems and seat belts. They also help to educate families through community events and safety seat checks.
“CPSTs play a key role in ensuring more children travel safely,” said Holly Alway, injury prevention coordinator at Trinity Health Muskegon. “Training more technicians will help us reach more families and reduce the risk of serious injuries and fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.”
With financial support from the Gerber Foundation, the 32-hour course will be free to 25 attendees who can attend each training session and commit to volunteering with their local child passenger safety events. Attendees must be residents of Michigan and at least 18 years old. Priority will be given to attendees who live or work in Newaygo, Oceana and Lake counties.
Anyone can complete the CPST certification course, but many technicians include health care workers, early childhood specialists, home visitors, parents, teachers, retirees, law enforcement and firefighters.
The CPST certification course will be held over six sessions and is a combination of lectures, skills practice, written quizzes and hands-on assessments. Four virtual sessions will be held March 23, April 5, April 19 and May 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. Two in-person sessions will be held May 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grant Township Fire Department, 7140 S. Oceana Drive in Rothbury. Students must attend all sessions to pass the course and obtain certification.
For more information or to register, contact Alway at alwayh@trinity-health.org or visit www.facebook.com/safekidswestmichigan.