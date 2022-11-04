The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is holding an all-new event this fall called True Crimes of Muskegon.
True Crimes of Muskegon will put participants in the shoes of a detective to solve real-life Muskegon crimes by examining evidence and reading witness statements to see if they can figure out who did it. Working in small groups, participants will be tasked with solving four different crimes to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“True Crimes of Muskegon is a one-of-a-kind event that will have participants following clues around the museum,” said Muskegon Museum of History and Science program manager Patrick Horn. “The museum staff is always excited about creative ways we can encourage museum visitors to engage with Muskegon’s history. This event will provide participants with witness statements and clues to learn more about real moments that happened in our community. We hope it makes history fun for Muskegon County residents and visitors.”
True Crimes of Muskegon will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science. The museum is located at 430 W. Clay Avenue in Muskegon.
Tickets are $12 for museum members and $15 for non-members and can be purchased ahead of time at truecrimemuskegon.eventbrite.com.
For more information about True Crimes of Muskegon and other events happening at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.