White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 1809 S. Mears in Whitehall, extends an invitation to the community to join in the fun at the annual Halloween event tradition "Trunk or Treat," staged in the church parking lot, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Adult members and community friends decorate their automobile trunks, hatchbacks and pick-ups and share candy, treats and fun with costumed youngsters and the young at heart.
For more information, please telephone the church office Monday through Wednesday mornings at 231-893-3265.