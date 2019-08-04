LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan Board of Athletic Trainers.
Michael J. Braid, of Twin Lake, is an athletic trainer for i’move Physical Therapy. Braid is appointed to succeed Phillip Adler, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent athletic trainers for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
Morgan McCaul, of Lake Odessa, is a resource development assistant with SafeHouse Center. McCaul is appointed to succeed Mary Fineis, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent the general public for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
Megan A. Snow, of Jenison, is a clinical program specialist for Spectrum Health Medical Group. Snow is appointed to succeed Patrick Wykes, whose term expired June 30, 2019, to represent athletic trainers for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
The Michigan Board of Athletic Trainers was created to license and regulate the practice of athletic training, which is the treatment of an individual for risk management and injury prevention and the rehabilitation and reconditioning of an individual's injury or illness. The Board has a duty to promote and protect the public's health, safety, and welfare by ascertaining minimal entry level competency of health practitioners and verifying continuing education during licensure.
These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.