TWIN LAKE – Nine people have been sentenced for their involvement in a statewide drug trafficking conspiracy, one of which was 34-year-old Cecil William Wallis from Twin Lake.
The other eight were: Luis Alberto Cruz from Detroit, Carlos Martinez from Norton Shores, Umberto Gavier Cruz aka Diablo from Covert, Emmanuel Alfonso Ventura aka E, Rocky Joseph Krupa aka Rock from Traverse City, Jesus Cortez from Lansing and Sarah Joy McBride from Allegan. One person, Arnulfo Trevion died from natural causes after his guilty plea, but before being sentenced.
According to a press release sent from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the drug trafficking conspiracy included current and former Michigan Department of Correction inmates receiving and distributing the drugs heroin, buprenorphine (Suboxone) and methamphetamine both inside outside of prison.
In the press release the author writes, “The conspiracy spanned eleven counties in Michigan, including Alger, Luce, Allegan, Berrien, Branch, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.”
In an email written to the White lake Beacon, public information officer Breane Warner, U.S. Attorney’s Office Western Michigan District, wrote that the majority of the people arrested knew each other from time spent in prison.
Wallis for his role in the conspiracy was sentenced to 24 months, and is currently incarcerated at the Michigan federal prison FCI Milan, a low security facility for men.
Warner emailed that Wallis role was to receive incoming packages, test the quality of the heroine the group received, and the transfer of drug proceeds.
“Cecil William Wallis received incoming packages of controlled substances on behalf of one of his fellow co-conspirators, Carlos Martinez. Wallis was a heroin addict, and also tested the quality of the heroin for Martinez before other conspiracy members distributed it, wrote Warner.
“Wallis also helped Martinez transfer drug proceeds. Martinez and Wallis met through prior employment together.”
One of the drugs, Suboxone, is typically used to help people who are addicted to opiate drugs.
“Suboxone is a recognized medically-assisted treatment to help people get off opioids. One of its main ingredients (buprenorphine) is a type of opioid, wrote Warner.
“Unfortunately, as was the case here, it is sometimes trafficked in prison. Suboxone is a Schedule III controlled substance and is illegal to distribute except as authorized under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. “
Two of the people involved, Cruz and Ventura, had already been serving time. Martinez, Krupa and Cortez became involved almost immediately after being released from prison.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge is quoted in the press release.
“The most troubling aspect of this conspiracy was the defendants’ use of the Michigan Department of Corrections as a recruiting center and distribution hub for a transnational drug conspiracy with ties to traffickers in Mexico. Through a strong partnership with our state and local law enforcement teams, my office will continue to prosecute those who jeopardize the security of Michigan’s correctional facilities by using them in their criminal enterprises.
“Those who choose to sell drugs during and after their release from prison will face harsh federal sentences, as is reflected in the judgments of the District Court.”
Neither the press release or Warner’s email makes mention of what drug cartel was involved, and whether the investigation continues to be ongoing or is closed. Also, there was no mention of any one person being in charge of the conspiracy.
“The conspiracy involved separate wings and we did not specifically name anyone as “in charge of this group.” Of the nine charged and convicted, Luis Cruz and Carlos Martinez were designated as having management roles under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines,” writes Warner
The investigation and prosecution of these individuals was part of the Organized Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation called Operation Prison Break.
According to the press release, “OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.”
Those involved included: The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Michigan Department of Corrections, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police (MSP). The MSP’s sponsored drug trafficking task forces were also involved and includes the West Michigan Enforcement Team, the Southwest Enforcement Team, and the Traverse Narcotics Team investigated the case.
The prosecuting attorneys were assistant United States attorneys Vito S. Solitro and Stephanie M. Carowan.