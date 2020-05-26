TWIN LAKE – Trying to think of something she and her granddaughter could do, Linda Honey wanted to give back to the community during this trying time, but she didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing.
Instead of making face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Honey is using her talents to make what she is calling prayer bears. Her and her granddaughter, Sage Grimm, already enjoyed doing arts-and-crafts with one another, they share their hard work and dedication on Honey’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rlogoz/.
Honey and Grimm make the bears, and then they donate them to local assisted living homes. So far, they have made more than 600 bears, which have found homes all over West Michigan.
What makes these bears unique is that sewn into the bear is a picture of a loved one. The purpose for this, Honey said is to help brighten people’s day when they can’t be with family during this trying time.
Making the bears takes between five and 10 minutes for Honey and Grimm to make. Honey and Grimm average between 20 to 30 in a day.
Honey said that when she is having trouble sleeping that making bears give her something to do.
They don’t charge people for the bears, but some people have given them money just to say thank you for the work they are doing.