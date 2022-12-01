Aglow under the early dark night sky over Twin Lake sits the Chase family home, and widespread before it sits a conglomerate of Christmas lights. Located at 276 E. Kenwood Rd., the Chase family invites the public to walk through their grand display of Christmas lights each night during the holiday season. From unicorns to large snowmen to Santa pop-ups, the twinkling displays offer different themes for everyone, whether it be families with children, a group of friends, or couples looking to further celebrate the holiday season. Not only are there various trails to roam through, but the family also offers free hot chocolate and candy canes under a covered area with comfortable seating around a bonfire.
After sunset, from 6 to 11:55 p.m., the lights are on for the public to enjoy. The first night of the display was Nov. 26, and it is undecided when the lights will no longer be on display for the community. Serving the Rolling Thunder Veterans organization, free-will donations made on behalf of the lights show are accepted for the organization. Through the light display trails, a Rolling Thunder trailer is set up and decorated against red, white and blue lights, angels, and American-adorned decorated trees. Each year the Chase family has had it, the lights display has raised over $4,000 for Rolling Thunder. In a recent post to their Facebook page, it was also shared that Santa will be visiting the location on Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. There is also a map with available parking shown on their home Facebook page that extends from the front of the property and across the street.
For more information on the Rolling Thunder Veterans organization, visit www.rollingthundermi4.com.
For more information on the Chase Family Christmas Lights Display, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chaseFamilyChristmasLightsDisplay, or contact them at chasechristmasdisplay@gmail.com.