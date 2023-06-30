MONTAGUE – Twisters Ice Cream invited community members to kick off the summer season during their “summer bash” last Friday. They included a variety of activities and events for families of all ages to enjoy all day.
“We had a water balloon toss, water balloon fights and cornhole tournaments,” manager Maddie Smith said. “We also had sparklers, giant Jenga and ice cream eating contests.”
A highlight of the event included a giveaway with new Twisters merchandise and other fun items.
“Our big giveaway included a cooler with a Stanley cup, one of our new Twisters t-shirts, and a Twisters gift certificate,” said Smith.
Owner Craig Smith was supposed to perform music, but experienced “technical difficulties.” Manager Maddie Smith hopes to have this readily available, but later in the day during the event in the future.
“Next year, he’ll play longer and later,” Smith said.
Although the bash was successful, Smith noticed that many families did not or could not come until later in the evening. In order to make it better for everyone, she estimates making a few changes for the future, but not eliminating the event entirely.
“Next year we plan on starting it earlier and doing it on a Saturday because more people are free all day,” said Smith. “It will still be all day, but many of the events will start later. Every year it’s going to keep getting better. As we spread the word more and people know more about it, I think each year will get bigger and better, and it will become an annual event.”