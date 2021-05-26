NORTON SHORES – A group of nine people from Hart were involved in crash on Sunday, May 23.
The group, according to an email from information officer Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson, Michigan State Police, had been returning home from a day at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. At the time of the crash were driving to a restaurant in the Muskegon area.
The crash occurred around 1: 15 p.m. on US-31 just south of Airline Road. Robinson writes in her email that the driver was attempting to brake when she lost control of the van she was driving.
The vehicle went off of the roadway, hit a dich, and then overturned. The Norton Shores Police Department, the Norton Shores Fire Department and Pro-Med responded to the crash.
There were nine passengers total in the van, seven of which were children between the ages eight to 15, of the seven children two were injured. One person broke their leg and the other suffered a broken arm. The rest of the group only suffered minor cuts and scrapes.
Pro-Med did an evaluation of the group with all nine people initially being sent to Mercy Health in Muskegon. The two children that suffered broken limbs were transported to the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for further treatment.