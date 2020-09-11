WHITEHALL – The city council met on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 6pm via ZOOM.
City manager Scott Huebler called the meeting to order.
The agenda was approved, meeting minutes for July 7 were approved.
There were no public comments given needing to be addressed.
New Business was to address the approval and agenda for the two duplexes to be built at Warner and Slocum Streets. Huebler supports and approved the site plan as presented to him, known as resolution 28-04.
Though he is not a fan of rental properties, Huebler said they did meet the requirements for technical changes. Currently, the five lots are owned by 5 Thirty Properties.
An estimate for the tax revenue can only be made once a building permit is pulled, which hasn’t happened yet.
Motion was made to approve the rental units, which was moved and passed.