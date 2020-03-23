MUSKEGON — United Way of the Lakeshore and Community Foundation for Muskegon County are working collaboratively to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on local families and members of the community.
A COVID-19 Response Fund has been created at the United Way with seed moneys from the Community Foundation, United Way and corporate partners Meijer and Consumers Energy Foundation.
The funds will be used to support organizations on the front line serving the Muskegon County community. “These are unprecedented times,” stated Christine Robere, United Way president and CEO. “It is vitally important that our local partner agencies are able to stay open and to meet our residents' needs.”
“These funds will be available to meet immediate needs in the community as we prepare to address all the implications of the coronavirus,” added Todd Jacobs, Community Foundation for Muskegon County president and CEO.
To make a gift to the fund, visit unitedwaylakeshore.org/coronavirushelp and click on the COVID19 response button. Mail in gifts to United Way of the Lakeshore, PO BOX 207, Muskegon, 49443-0207.