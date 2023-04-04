United Way of the Lakeshore (United Way) announced Tuesday that it was awarded a $120,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Education’s Office of Great Start to support the Region IV Hub for the Birth to Five Literacy Support Network. The Region IV Hub will expand early literacy service, resources, and programming for children birth to five years of age throughout 13 Michigan counties: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Ottawa.
Barbara Sims, United Way’s Oceana County Director, will oversee the grant as its coordinator. Sims has over 40 years of experience in the field of education and early literacy programs at both the federal and state levels. Additionally, she manages Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) program run by United Way in Muskegon and Oceana counties which provides books to 5,103 children between the ages of birth and five monthly. DPIL has graduated 7,276 students since the program began in 2018.
“The Hub’s model will allow us to award mini grants to the 13 counties that will consider the needs of the target populations,” says Sims. “This will allow us to prioritize the highest risk and most vulnerable children and families to ensure the best possible outcomes for increasing literacy.”
United Way has focused on early literacy and children since 2015, collaborating with early literacy partners, literacy affiliates, and community-based organizations all working to increase literacy across Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties. This grant will allow for expanding those resources while also collecting data on a broader area encompassing the 13 counties in the Region IV Hub.
“United Way has existing partnerships with DPIL, Read Muskegon’s Literacy Collaborative, Reach Out and Read, Family Place Libraries, Michigan Education Corp Reading Tutors, Read Early. Read Often., and Talking is Teaching,” shares Christine Robere, President & CEO of United Way. “We have made early literacy an organizational focus because we know that early reading changes lives. We know there are proven long term effects that show that early reading helps end family poverty cycles. We are excited to be the recipient of this state grant to advance the important work in early literacy.”