MUSKEGON – Unity Christian Music Festival has been held at Heritage Landing in Muskegon every August since 2001, except for 2020 when Covid restrictions resulted in its cancellation.
Kevin Newton, Director of the Festival is cautiously optimistic that, with the vaccine distribution ramping up and cases and hospitalization numbers dropping, the Festival will be able to go forward this summer from August 11th through 14th as planned.
“It’s our hope and prayer,” Newton says, "that the Festival can be held to celebrate its 20th Anniversary."
The Festival is well known to be a family-friendly event, and people come from all over Michigan to attend and from other states as well. There is no alcohol permitted and the music groups and message presented are all positive.
Games and a camp area are offered for the kids, and there are booths from three or four dozen non-profit ministries where people can see what’s happening in the ministry world.
“People enjoy the fellowship and the community of it,” Newton notes.
In the past, about 60,000 people have attended over the 4-day event, and they have filled the local hotels and campgrounds.
Most of the musical groups who were scheduled to appear in 2020 have committed to come for 2021, including “For King and Country,” Toby Mac, Matthew West, and “We Are Messengers.”
A complete line-up of the music can be seen on the website at www.unitymusicfestival.com
For 2021, there are 13 ministry partners who will be beneficiaries of the funds raised if the Festival makes a profit. And while a team of 30-40 volunteers serve on various planning committees, over 700 volunteers are needed during the Festival.
They come from local churches and elsewhere in the State and are people who believe that the purpose of this event is well worth their time and effort.
Tickets are already on sale and Newton reports, “They’re selling like crazy.”
No single-day tickets will be available this year, though depending on Covid restrictions, they may be offered closer to the event.
At this time, three-day tickets are on sale for $75, with kids five and under for free.
“If there are restrictions in effect for the event, we’ll honor tickets in the order sold,” Newton explains, “so people should get their tickets now.”
The organizers are hoping that by Easter or the end of April they’ll have an idea about what restrictions will be required, and Newton says, “We will have a Plan B, C and D depending on restrictions. We’re working with the health department and we’ll comply with the requirements and know that people will cooperate.”
Obviously, if restrictions are too severe, the event will have to be cancelled, but hopefully, this will not be necessary.
As indicated, this will be the 20th year of the Festival, which Newton originally founded with Roger Eikenberry (now retired) in 2001.
“Our goal was to support local Christian non-profits. There were people doing good work in the community who were always struggling with fundraising, putting time and effort into events with mediocre results.
"So, we gathered a team of Christian business people who wanted to see something like this happen and went from there,” Newton recalls. “We thought we could apply our business backgrounds and do a single event that could raise more money.”
Newton worked as the advertising and marketing director at the Muskegon Chronicle for 30 years, for 10 years as Director of the Muskegon Rescue Mission, and was involved in many events and boards in the community, so he had both business experience and contacts.
Eikenberry owned Plumbs Supermarkets and brought his business experience to the table as well.
They hoped that a combination of these experiences would enable them to put together a music festival.
As Newton reports, “I believe God was preparing me for this work. We (Newton and Eikenberry) knew nothing about the music business, but we talked to people who did. Then in early 2001, we picked a number out of the air and said if we can raise $50,000 in 60-90 days, we’ll have a music festival at the end of the summer, and everyone we talked to said ‘yes!’”
The rest, as they say, is history.
Over the first 19 years of the Festival, $945,000 has been raised and donated to non-profit ministries.
“We exist to bless these ministries,” Newton says. “And we have lots of support from churches, the Christian business community and individuals. We hope to meet the million dollar mark this year.”