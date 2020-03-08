MUSKEGON – The Country Dairy Mainstage lineup for the four-day Unity Christian Music Festival, August 5-8, 2020, has been released.
This is the 20th anniversary for one of the country’s most popular Christian music festivals which is held at Heritage Landing on the downtown Muskegon waterfront.
Unity’s favorite artist, Matthew West who has made multiple appearances at the festival over the years, will headline the free Day Zero lineup on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The gates will open at 4 p.m. that day, and the concert will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 9:00 p.m. The remaining lineup will be: Leanna Crawford, Cochron & Co. and Manic Drive.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-8, gates will open at 1 p.m. and music will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 3:00 p.m. Friday and 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The music will continue to 8:45 p.m. Thursday and 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Headlining the Thursday worship music lineup will be popular worship recording songwriter Chris Tomlin. Other artists performing that night will be Planetboom, Jon Guerra, Vertical Worship and We The Kingdom.
Friday’s lineup will be headlined by for King and Country, which has made its mark with West Michigan audiences over the past several years. Also performing that day will be Jimmy Needham, Jamie Kimmett and We Are Messengers. There will be one more artist to be announced.
Saturday, the final concert of the festival, will be headlined by Christian rapper TobyMac. Also performing that day will be Smalltown Poets, Tammy Trent, I Am They and Ryan Stevenson.
The family friendly festival will have a second Spotlight stage, seminar tent, activities for children and teens, HEY 5K Run, traveling farm, Extreme BMX exhibitions, ministry booths, on-site blood drive, many food options with reasonable pricing and a merchandise tent.
For tickets and more information, go to www.unitymusicfestival.com, or call 231-773-3361.
Heritage Landing is located at 1050 7th St. Muskegon.