A special use permit hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at the Whitehall Township hall on whether Erdman Recycle can open a proposed facility on Silver Creek Road.
Scott Erdman, owner of Erdman Machine, has pursued the special use permit for "about a year," he said. Last year, his attempt to get the permit was turned back by a circuit court appeal from a township resident. The township originally approved the permit, but according to township zoning administrator Rachael Novak, the court ruled there had not been sufficient documentation submitted by the township to allow the permit to be granted. Erdman then applied again and the planning commission, after hearing objections from local residents, turned down his effort. This is the third try.
The facility, Erdman said, would be focused on used tires, which could then be recycled and used to help create other goods.
"We have all the state permits in place," Erdman said. "The only thing we needed was a special use permit from the township, because it's a rubber product, according to their ordinances. It's already zoned industrial, and the fire department signed off on it. The state goes to the fire department first. The department evaluates the site plan and approves it, and then and only then does the state go through their approval process. We went through all that, and they're going to be at the hearing to explain what we all have set in place to make this happen."
Erdman said he was stunned when the township planning commission turned down his second attempt to obtain the special use permit, but said his third effort has addressed the concerns he heard from township residents. An application of some 200 pages is on file at the township hall.
However, resident Rachel Fox, who was among the township residents to present objections to the planning commission when Erdman last applied, said after going over the new application, she doesn't see that residents' concerns are being met. Their concerns include fire suppression in case that issue arises, the use of pesticides in the storage area, and the potential danger scrap tires can pose to the environment. She noted that the tires would be stored outside, though the actual recycling work would be taking place in an indoor facility.
"We submitted several articles to the planning commission the last time that showed the toxicity of tires," Fox said. "That ground where he wants to build has already been polluted by (Whitehall's former) wastewater (plant), and it's just starting to get better."
Fox said she and fellow opponents will be at the Aug. 2 hearing to again present their objections to the special use application.
Erdman said he was told junkyards are prohibited in the township by ordinance and his new facility would fall under that umbrella as it would be storing used car parts. He believes that's a mistaken reading of the ordinance, saying by that standard, places like car dealerships and mechanics that operate in the township and also store used car parts would be considered junkyards.
Erdman said launching a recycling company would fill a need in the state and particularly in West Michigan. He said two similar companies have recently shut down in the state; one, DeerPath Recyclers in Dowagiac, was due to a retirement, and another one in Detroit also shut down (Erdman said he didn't know why that one ceased operation).
"It will allow all the residents in Muskegon County and all the businesses that change tires to have a place to bring their scrap tires," Erdman said. "They don't have to travel to Flint or wherever the nearest recycling facility is...We can go to an area that has illegally dumped tires and do cleanups, and turn them into a sellable product.
"We can travel to other counties and bring their tires back here. It's recycling. It's a good thing, and if it makes sense economically, we should do it."
Novak said it's not clear which way the commission will land on the special use permit hearing this time around.
"At the hearing I attended where the special use permit was denied, there were people there that spoke for it and against it," Novak said. "At the upcoming hearing, I don't know what to expect."