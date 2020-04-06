All schools will continue to provide meals for students this week.
Ravenna Public Schools provided additional meals on Friday, April 3, and will not be distributing meals this week. Because the safety of our students, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority, distribution methods and schedules may change due to illness and the cold food selections are more limited with lunch meats and cheese in short supply.
Be aware that some schools will be changing distribution and delivery methods and schedules after Spring Break, beginning April 13.
These meals are available to all children ages 18 and under and students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active IEP (Individualized Education Program) who either reside in or attend the district. All private and charter school students can access meals through the district in which they live.
It is also important for families to know that they may have access to additional food assistance benefits as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and may be temporarily exempt from federal work requirements due to a recent announcement by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Fruitport Community Schools
Fruitport is providing weekly meal service for pick up at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 at Fruitport High School located at 357 Sixth Street, Fruitport MI 49415.
LINK: www.fruitportschools.net.
Hart Public Schools
Link to Hart Facebook page Hart Public Schools will again be offering free meals for children on Wednesday, April 8 at noon. Distribution will be at Spitler Elementary only. Please enter the campus on 72nd Avenue and line up to receive your meals from the Spitler Elementary side entrance, then exit onto Johnson Street. For more information email Caryn Elam via email at celam@hart.k12.mi.us or call the Food Service Department at 231-873-6242.
Holton Public Schools
Holton Public Schools is working closely with Hand-to-Hand community partners to provide weekly meal service delivery on Tuesdays from noon to 2:00 p.m. See www.holtonschools.com and their Facebook site and see this PDF for details. Locations: All meals are delivered
Mona Shores Public Schools
Mona Shores Public Schools will provide “grab-n-go” meals at its high school stadium parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. Mona Shores will be returning to providing meals on Fridays after Spring Break.
Location: Mona Shores High School, 1121 W Seminole Rd, Norton Shores MI 49441
Montague Area Public Schools
Montague Area Public Schools will provide meals through curbside pickup at Montague High School and the Rothbury Village Hall at 7804 S. Michigan Avenue in Rothbury on Tuesday April 7 from 10:00 a.m. – noon. In addition, a mobile route has been set up for delivery to three additional sites. See the Facebook page for details and locations.
Locations: Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd, Montague MI 49437 10:00 a.m. - noon
Rothbury Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Avenue, Rothbury MI 10:00 a.m. - noon
Oceana Shores (Meadowlane & 88th Avenue) 10:05 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.
Forest Glen (Forest Glen & Wilke) 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Robinhood (Robinhood & Webster) 10:55 - 11:10 a.m.
Muskegon Public Schools
Muskegon Public Schools is delivering meals along the bus route starting at 11:00 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays this week. Parents must register students this week for continued meal service after April 13 at their website. They will follow the usual bus route and add stops for students who typically walk to school. The route will drop off meals, as well as needed school supplies and worksheets. The bus route can be found on the Muskegon Public Schools Facebook page and on their muskegon public schools.org page
Location: By Bus Stop Throughout the District
Muskegon Heights PSA
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is providing free meals starting at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along its usual bus route. Two days of meals will be delivered except on Friday which will increase to three days of meals for the weekend. All pickups will be at the 42 bus stops with the exception of door-to-door service for special needs students. See details on their website.
Location: By Bus Stop Throughout the District
North Muskegon Public Schools
Children who live in North Muskegon Public Schools may access nearby districts for grab-n-go meals.
Oakridge Public Schools
Oakridge Public Schools is distributing meals from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 4/7, 3 breakfasts + 3 lunches; Friday, 4/10 4 breakfasts + 4 lunches. See their website at http://oakridgeschools.org/covid19/ for details.
Locations: Here is a link to all locations in Google Maps
Egelcraft Mobile Home Park – 2129 Arrowhead Dr.
The school bus will be parked near the clubhouse near the intersection of Ironwood Ct and Arrowhead Dr.
Apple Carr Village – 516 Courtland Lane
The school bus will be parked in the open space in the new vacant north section along Braeburn Drive. Traffic should enter from Hall Rd., proceed south on Braeburn Drive to approach our school bus. Then, continue down Braeburn after meal pick up.
Maple Island Estates – 7321 White Rd.
The school bus will be parked near the Birch Tree St. entrance.
Oakridge High School – Bus loop
Please enter the bus loop and drive toward the school bus at the end of the loop to obtain the meals then exit onto Hall Rd.
Holiday Park – 5700 Vine Ave.
Take South Wolf Lake Rd. to Vine Ave. The school bus will park on the dirt loop near buildings. Traffic can enter the dirt drive near the softball field then pull up towards the bus to obtain meals. Cars can exit using the entrance closest to S. Wolf Lake Rd.
Jibson Immanuel Baptist Church – 7960 Evanston Ave.
Traffic should enter the Church parking lot from Evanston then pull through the lot to the school bus to pick up meals, then exit on S. Sullivan Rd.
If a family is unable to pick-up meals from the meal sites at the designated times/locations, or coordinate with your neighbor, you may complete this form (link) or contact Melissa Corbit at mcorbit@oakridgeschools.org or 788-7525 to request FREE delivery or other special accommodations.
Orchard View Schools
On Tuesdays only from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Orchard View will continue to offer 7 days worth of breakfast and lunch, but this will only be offered from Orchard View High School. Lines will be set up in the east and west lots and will utilize a drive-through system that allows everyone to maintain social distancing and serve families quickly and efficiently. See their website for more details. Kids’ Food Basket offers K-5 Cardinal Elementary student meals on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Cardinal Elementary in the front bus loop.
Ravenna Public Schools
Ravenna Public Schools distributed additional meals on Friday, April 3 to support families during the week of Spring Break. No other meals will be distributed Spring Break week.
Reeths-Puffer Schools
Reeths-Puffer Schools will provide a week’s worth of cold meals for pick-up at the High School’s Roberts Road north entrance (student last names A-L) and Giles Road (student last names M-Z) parking lots from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesdays. Pick-ups will take place according to student last names. See the school website for further details.
Location: Reeths-Puffer High School, 1545 N Roberts Rd, Muskegon MI 49445
Shelby Public Schools
Shelby Public Schools is offering five different locations for meal pick up Monday through Friday. See their website for information and who to contact for delivery.
Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 Stony Lake Rd, New Era MI 49446; Shelby Middle School, 525 N State St, Shelby MI 49455; Barnett Station Shelby, 64 S Michigan Ave, Shelby MI 49455; Ferry Community Center/The Ladder Community Center, 67 N State St, Shelby MI 49455
Walkerville Public Schools
Walkerville Public Schools will be providing grab and go style meals. They will be available one day a week – Wednesdays – from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You can pick up meals out of the Main Street delivery entrance. Pull through the delivery entrance and we will deliver to you. We will also have a drop off location at the Bitely Church from 12 – 12:15 p.m. If you cannot get to the school please contact the office or private message the school on Facebook. providing meals on Locations: Walkerville Public Schools, 145 E Lathrom St, Walkerville MI 49459
Bitely Community Church, 1078 N Bingham Ave, Bitely MI 49309
Whitehall District Schools
Whitehall District Schools will be providing meals on Tuesdays only from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Whitehall Middle School, and at the Lakewood Club Village Hall from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Locations: Whitehall Middle School 401 Elizabeth Street, Whitehall MI 49461. Lakewood Club Village Hall, 6681 Automobile Road, Twin Lake MI 49457