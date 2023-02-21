A suspected road rage incident claimed the life of Twin Lake man Brian Frey, 53, early Tuesday morning. A 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman who allegedly caused the crash was injured and transported to Trinity Hospital.
The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office released Frey's name Wednesday morning. The other driver's name has not yet been released pending formal charges.
The incident occurred at about 12:39 a.m. Tuesday morning and began in Ottawa County. The Muskegon County sheriff's office attempted to pull over the Grand Rapids woman, but she instead fled eastbound on Hall Road from Carr Road in Egelston Township. She failed to stop at the intersection of Hall and Maple Island roads and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Frey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Along with the county sheriff's office, the Muskegon Township and Fruitport police departments assisted at the scene, along with the state police, Trinity Health EMS and the Egelston fire department.