The Community Foundation for Oceana County (CFOC) has established an Urgent Needs Fund to provide support to area nonprofit organizations, schools and governments on the front lines serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fund received initial support of $40,000 from the foundation, several anonymous partners and Mrs. Mullen’s Closet Fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County.
"We recognize that we are in unchartered waters – the length and depth of our collective hardships are unknown," announced the foundation. "We do know that our foundation is here for the long haul and that community needs will expand and evolve through this situation. Our goal is to be swift to respond to the basic needs of today, such as food, mental health care, educational enrichment activities, protection for our families and children and baby care items. We will also be diligent and thoughtful to work alongside all partners to help meet future needs.
Over the past two weeks, the foundation has surveyed its nonprofits and participated in multiple calls from local to national levels to best understand the situation and how it can help.
"We are so proud of the many ways our community has come together to volunteer, gather items and help neighbors. Oceana has grit – maybe it’s all the sand? Maybe it’s our agricultural roots – we know how to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps when the going gets tough,” said Foundation CEO Tammy Carey.
“While we expected to make this announcement in a big way, with some fanfare, in the end, it isn’t about us. It’s about our community. We are here to make sure everyone has access to resources to thrive and that couldn’t be more relevant than right now,” said CFOC chair Randall Wagner.
Those who would like to help can support the Urgent Needs Fund at Community Foundation for Oceana County online at www.oceanafoundation.org. Checks are welcome too at CFOC, P.O. 902, Pentwater, MI 49449. Please note Urgent Needs Fund on the memo line.