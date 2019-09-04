OCEANA CO. – The following ramps on US-31 at Shelby Road will be closed on Thursday, September 5, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
• OFF ramp from northbound US-31 to Shelby Road,
• ON ramp from Shelby Road to southbound US-31
