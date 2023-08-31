The USS Silversides Submarine Museum’s 2023 Luau Fundraiser Sept. 7 helps to provide much needed resources to continue preserving the two vessels, updating museum exhibition halls, and expanding the educational programs to all ages.
The luau fundraiser is dedicated to ensuring funds are available to continue sharing veterans' stories.
According to a report by the Department of Veterans Affairs, by 2036, it is estimated there will be no living veterans of World War II left to recount their experiences. As we witness the fade-out of our World War II veterans, the museum staff, board of directors, volunteers, and passionate community members, actively look for better ways to share the stories, remind others about the sacrifices, and celebrate the many lives forever changed.
Executive Director Bethann Egan, says, “Sometimes sharing military history can be hard, gruesome, or even sorrowful – but there are some really fun stories, laughter shared, and comradery built that needs to be shared too. That’s why I think this is a true FUNdraiser. The Luau allows us to share history in a really fun way.”
The USS Silversides (SS-236) is a Gato-class submarine that completed 14 war patrols during World War II. The crew recounted that after the second war patrol, they took rest and relaxation at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel enjoying steaks and singing songs.
The museum recently completed a very important and expensive project to help preserve not only the submarine but also the United States Coast Guard Cutter McLane. The museum enlisted Marine Pollution Control (MPC), a company experienced in water-based pollution control. MPC helped to properly remove and dispose of over 57,000 gallons of contaminated water from the two vessels. This project not only keeps the Muskegon channel safe from the limited contamination left over from the World War II days but also starts the prepping process for the vessels to be towed for dry dock and undergo much needed maintenance to preserve these two artifacts for generations to come. The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to help start the project while other community dollars have flowed in to cover almost the entire project’s costs.
The community can purchase tickets, secure sponsorships, or if unable to make the event, provide a financial gift by mail or online at www.silversidesmuseum.org/luau.