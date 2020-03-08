WHITEHALL – A purchase of eight portable basketball goal systems will make the new Viking Athletic Center (VAC) more useful for basketball practices and leagues.
The Whitehall District Schools board of education approved the purchase at its February 24 meeting. The accepted bid was $43,960 for Sportmaster 5.5 systems from SNA Sports Group of Grand Rapids.
Whitehall Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell told the school board that the district received four quotes for the portable basketball goal systems.
The portable goals will be floor based. McDowell said four of the systems will be red and four will be black, the school colors which are a part of the VAC interior decoration. The systems will also have “W’ and “Viking” decals.
McDowell said they hope the systems will be received by the end of March so the two basketball courts can be used for school practices, youth and adult leagues and open gyms.
Currently, the facility has just the four permanent goal systems, thus lacking enough goals for shooting in groups.
On SNA Sports Group’s website the goal systems are described as “With a 5-feet 6-inches of clearance space and a heavy-duty base, the Sportmaster 5.5 is an excellent multi-purpose goal for collegiate or high school practice or as a competition system for clubs, churches, clinics and recreational leagues. It features a 42-inch x 72-inch direct-mount unbreakable glass backboard (with an unconditional lifetime warranty) and a TruFlex competition breakaway rim. Spring-assisted setup allows one person to easily move, raise and lower the unit. Front locator pins and ratchet-operated pedestal floor-mount system provide precise placement and stability. Structure is covered by a 10-year limited warranty.”