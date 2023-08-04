The White Lake Eagles and White Lake Fire Authority will collaborate later this year on the demolition of a vacant house in disrepair across the street from the Eagles in Whitehall, likely to create more parking spaces. The plan is to burn the house down in a controlled fashion so the WLFA can use the occasion for training exercises.
The Eagles trustees unanimously voted to move forward with the demolition at a meeting this week.
Chuck Hulce, one of those trustees, said the house was purchased some 30 years ago along with the adjacent lot that is now a small parking lot, and the idea was always to eventually demolish the house to increase parking. The Eagles have some 2,500-plus members and not nearly enough parking spaces to accommodate a large group if many members were to turn up at once.
“The house has not been kept up to standard, and it’s in such disrepair now that we’ve decided to burn it down, with the help of the White Lake Fire Authority,” Hulce said.
Hulce said an Eagles member mentioned the impending demolition in passing to WLFA chief Pete McCarthy, who came up with the idea to use the occasion for the training exercises. The WLFA then approached the city of Whitehall for permission to conduct the exercises. (An attempt to reach McCarthy for comment was unsuccessful.)
No date has been set yet for the burning, but Hulce said since a portion of Lake Street would have to be blocked off for safety reasons during the event, it will not happen until after the summer is over.
While the most likely scenario remains the area being turned into a parking lot once the house is destroyed, Hulce said that is not “etched in stone.” Another possibility is the area being turned into a small park or gathering place for members to use as event space.