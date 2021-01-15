MUSKEGON COUNTY- On Friday, Jan. 15, Muskegon Health officials gathered to discuss the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Muskegon County. Kathy Moore, Health officer for Public Health of Muskegon County shared the plan of the vaccine rollout over a Zoom meeting.
Muskegon County has given over 7,000 vaccines since distribution has started. The vaccine is given out in phases. In the current phase, according to Moore, those 65 and older, frontline essential workers, childcare, pre-K through high school staff, and those in congregate care facilities, and homeless shelters are eligible for the first string of vaccines.
For individuals 65 and older, a form is available to submit to Muskegon County Public Health to request a vaccine. According to Moore, this is not an appointment but rather to share readiness and willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This form will put those 65 and older on a list to schedule future appointments as supplies become available.
As of Jan. 11, there have been over 17,000 requests for the vaccine in Muskegon County. Of these requests, over 5 thousand are from individuals ages 75 and older and over 8 thousand are from individuals ages 65 to 75.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has created a timeline for vaccine availability and eligibility that stretches across the year of 2021. According to this plan, vaccines will be available to the last category, those ages 16 and older, by mid-October. The dates on the MDHHS are expected to change based on availability of the vaccine.
Moore discussed the number of cases after the holiday season, which was expected to spike. She announced that numbers in Muskegon County continue to decline. Over 9,000 Muskegon County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and 268 deaths to date.
For those 65 and older who would like to request a vaccine, please visit https://www.co.muskegon.mi.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=13.