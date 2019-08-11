MUSKEGON – Van’s Car Wash & Quick Lube has been locally owned and managed, serving the community since it opened its first car wash on Sherman Blvd. in 1969. To celebrate 50 years of serving West Michigan, Van’s gave away a 2-year lease on a Jeep Compass with 100 free car washes, valued at $10,000.
Driving home with the prize is Judy Deur of Fremont. “I was really surprised. I didn’t believe him [Vanderstelt] when he first called because I didn’t enter the contest.” Judy’s husband, Phil Deur, had entered the contest online unbeknownst to Judy. “Phil laughed when I called him, and he said, ‘You won?! You really won?’ It’s not something you really expect to win.” Judy plans to use the Jeep to take several road trips in Michigan.
Van’s teamed up with Preferred Jeep/Chrysler of Muskegon for the contest. Over 2,400 people entered the drawing through Van’s website, vanscarwash.com, at all seven Van’s locations, as well as Taste of Muskegon and Muskegon’s 150th Celebration.
“I’m grateful for all who entered our contest. It was an incredible experience to call and tell someone that they were taking home a brand new Jeep,” said Jerry Vanderstelt. “It has been a wonderful way to celebrate 50 years of serving West Michigan, and we will continue to celebrate with monthly events through December.”
Van’s story began on October 15, 1930, when Gerritt Vanderstelt and his son Henry opened Van’s full-service gas station at 1087 W. Laketon Ave. in Muskegon. Their franchise would eventually expand to five locations. Henry Vanderstelt took over the company after his father’s passing. In 1979, Henry retired and his sons, Gary and John, took over the reins of the family business, which included a car wash and gas station on Sherman Blvd. In 1987, Gary decided to retire from the company and sold the original location on Laketon Ave., while his brother John continued to own and operate the full-service Sherman location. Two of their sons, Mike and Jerry, remained as the co-owners and operators of the company. Today, the family legacy continues under the current owner, Jerry Vanderstelt.
Currently, Jerry owns and manages seven locations in the Muskegon, Fruitport, and Fremont areas. Van’s Car Wash & Quick Lube are one of the few locations that prep and spot clean your car before the automated wash. Also, with each oil change or auto service purchased, customers receive a free car wash. Core services remain car washes and quick lube/oil change services. The Sherman location offers repairs and other maintenance. For a list of all locations and contest details, please visit vanscarwash.com