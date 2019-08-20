State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, recently announced he will be available to meet with Muskegon County residents during scheduled coffee hours for the month of August this next week.
“Coffee hours are a great opportunity to meet with people in our community and address their questions and concerns,” Rep. VanWoerkom said. “I value your input and hope you will join me later this month.”
Rep. VanWoerkom announced separate dates in several communities where he will be available to meet directly with residents.
Monday, Aug. 26:
· 8 to 9 a.m. at Egelston Township Hall, 5428 E Apple Ave. in Muskegon.
Friday, Aug. 30:
· 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Roosevelt Park City Hall, 900 Oak Ridge Road in Roosevelt Park; and
· 12 to 1 p.m. at the Book Nook and Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Rep. VanWoerkom may call his office at (517) 373-3436 or email GregVanWoerkom@house.mi.gov.